Deputies Find Marijuana Inside Teddy Bear

Teddy bear seized in traffic stop where four pounds of marijuana was found Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 on I-80 west of Lincoln. (Courtesy of LSO)

An unusual type of marijuana bust for Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday afternoon. A car was pulled over on eastbound Interstate 80 west of NW 48th Street for following too close, when deputies could smell marijuana coming from the trunk.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says it was traced to a teddy bear.

“It (the bear) felt like it had vacuum-sealed packages,” Wagner said. “The bear was cut open and four pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages were found.”

That amount of marijuana is worth around $25,000, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Leon Chesney of Oceanside, California for possession with intent to deliver