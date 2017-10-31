Deputies, Game and Parks Officers Separate Fighting Bucks Near Waverly

Two bucks who got their antlers tangled with each other got unhooked with the help of some Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in a creek bed north of Waverly. Two bucks were fighting over a doe. It’s rut or mating season for deer. The landowner saw what was going on and called for help.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Guthard was first to the scene. He said Tuesday several officers from Game and Parks showed up to help.

Guthard said one of the officers roped one of the bucks by the leg and got him under control. A tree saw was used to saw off a small portion of the rack to unlock both deer. The fighting buck managed to run off into a corn field, while the exhausted buck didn’t make it.

To see the video taken from Deputy Guthard, click the link below.

Bucks being untangled on Oct. 29, 2017.