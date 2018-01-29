Deputies Seize A Large Amount of Marijuana During I-80 Stop In West Lincoln

More than 300 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages with a street value of $1.4-million recovered during a traffic stop late Sunday morning on Interstate 80 in west Lincoln.

It happened near the NW 48th Street exit, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. He says there were nearly 2,500 preloaded THC concentrate vapor pens and about $10,000 cash.

Sheriff Wagner says the street value of the 328 pounds of pot is worth $1.4-million.

Bradley Busby was put in jail for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, among other offenses.