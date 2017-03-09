Deputies Seize Marijuana In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has recovered 280 pounds of pot and nearly $50,000 during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning on the west side of Lincoln.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says a deputy saw a van traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 committing traffic violations, before pulling it over at NW 48th and West “O” Streets.

After smelling marijuana, the deputy searched the van and found the pot and cash, hidden inside throughout the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Mao Vang, 57, and Tseng Yang, 53, both of St. Paul, Minnesota, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of money in violation of the Nebraska Controlled Substance Act.