Deputy’s Cruiser Hit While Handling Separate Investigation Near Waverly

Quick thinking by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning, by saving a suspect from getting hit before a vehicle hit the deputy’s cruiser north of Waverly.

It happened just before 2am north of 141st and Raymond Road, when officers were investigating a suspicious truck parked in the middle of the road. Deputies found 37-year-old Dustin Miller passed out in the truck. Another vehicle coming over the hill, driven by 36-year-old Douglas Veik of Waverly, then struck the cruiser.

Miller and the deputy were not in the cruiser when the crash happened. No one was hurt.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Veik was taken to Bryan West Campus, where a blood draw was done and he was cited for DWI.

Meanwhile, Miller was arrested and put in jail for possession of a controlled substance. LSO Captain Ben Houchin said meth residue was found inside Miller’s vehicle.