Deputy’s Quick Response Saves Lives, Limits Fire Damage

An off-duty Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy is being credited for his initial response in helping rescue 13 people from an apartment fire Wednesday morning just south of downtown Lincoln.

Deputy Barry Barnett noticed smoke and reported the fire on the northeast corner of 9th and “D” streets around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and ran toward flaming stairs leading to the second-story apartment.

Two more deputies soon joined him and two nearby men. Barnett says, “We could hear people screaming for help.”

One man aided occupants in the ground-level unit while Barnett battled flames on the stairs. But that escape route was blocked when the flames flared up. Barnett says the second-floor residents then climbed out a window onto a porch roof, where they were helped down to safety.

LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene two occupants were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

In a follow-up, KFOR News learned from Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer that careless smoking is to blame for the fire, causing $30,000 in damage.

Schweitzer a tenant on the 2nd floor put out a cigarette in a container, but it fell to the ground starting leaves on fire. Flames spread to stairs leading up to the 2nd floor so everyone on the 2nd floor became trapped.

Some broke out windows and crawled to the roof, eventually leading to their rescue.