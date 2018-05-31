Details Available In Frost’s Coaching Contract
By Jeff Motz
May 31, 2018 @ 7:01 AM
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost addresses the media on Wed. March 14, 2018 ahead of Spring Practice. (Courtesy of NU Communications)

When Scott Frost was hired as Nebraska’s new football coach in December, he had agreed to a 7-year, $35 million contract. Now, contract details are available.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now Sports, obtained a copy of the contract, where it says Frost will receive “exceptional performance bonuses”. He would get up to $950K if the Huskers win the the Big Ten Conference Championship and the National Championship.

Here is how the bonuses are structured. Frost would receive $100K for a west division title of the Big Ten Conference, $200K for appearing in the Big Ten Championship and $300K for winning the Big Ten Championship. He would receive one of those amounts for the highest achievement reached.

Appearing in any bowl game would earn him $150K; College Football Playoff Bowl Game $250K; College Football Playoff Semi-Final Game $300K; National Championship Game $350K. If he led the Huskers to win the National Championship Game he would receive $650K. Again, he would receive one of those amounts for the highest achievement reached.

The University paid more to buy Scott Frost out of his contract ($3 million) with the University of Central Florida than they paid former head coach Mike Riley for his last season ($2.9 million).

The Coach shall be provided an annual base salary budget of up to $5 million for hiring ten assistant coaches and a strength and conditioning coach. But no assistant coach can make more than $500K without approval by President of University.

The University will arrange for up to 20 hours of private non-commercial flight time for personal use of the Coach and his immediate family.

