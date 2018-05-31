Details Available In Frost’s Coaching Contract

When Scott Frost was hired as Nebraska’s new football coach in December, he had agreed to a 7-year, $35 million contract. Now, contract details are available.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now Sports, obtained a copy of the contract, where it says Frost will receive “exceptional performance bonuses”. He would get up to $950K if the Huskers win the the Big Ten Conference Championship and the National Championship.

Here is how the bonuses are structured. Frost would receive $100K for a west division title of the Big Ten Conference, $200K for appearing in the Big Ten Championship and $300K for winning the Big Ten Championship. He would receive one of those amounts for the highest achievement reached.

Appearing in any bowl game would earn him $150K; College Football Playoff Bowl Game $250K; College Football Playoff Semi-Final Game $300K; National Championship Game $350K. If he led the Huskers to win the National Championship Game he would receive $650K. Again, he would receive one of those amounts for the highest achievement reached.

The University paid more to buy Scott Frost out of his contract ($3 million) with the University of Central Florida than they paid former head coach Mike Riley for his last season ($2.9 million).

The Coach shall be provided an annual base salary budget of up to $5 million for hiring ten assistant coaches and a strength and conditioning coach. But no assistant coach can make more than $500K without approval by President of University.

The University will arrange for up to 20 hours of private non-commercial flight time for personal use of the Coach and his immediate family.