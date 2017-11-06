Details Of Eichorst Charges Revealed In Court Records

Court records provide new information on the arrest of 18-year-old Jack Eichorst, who was taken into custody by police after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor. He was lodged for sexual assault at the Lancaster County Jail on Nov. 3.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 26, the victim reported to a school counselor he was the victim of a sexual assault. The Lincoln Police Department was notified and an initial report was filed, the court records stated. On Oct. 27, the victim was interviewed, and told police sexual penetration took place without his consent at a home in Lincoln, the affidavit states. An incident report from Lincoln Police shows it happened between 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 20 and 2:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21. The victim is a boy under the age of 16.

The court records proceed to explain that the victim and Eichorst engaged in conversations electronically in the days that follow, in which Eichorst reportedly “acknowledged and apologized for the assault.” When Eichorst was interviewed by police on Nov. 3, he admitted to the sexual penetration with the victim, the affidavit states, but said it was consensual.