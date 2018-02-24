Details Released on School Attack Threats

Police in eastern Nebraska have arrested a high school student they say threatened to shoot students who participated in a nationwide walkout earlier in the week.

Bellevue police say after arresting the 18-year-old, officers on Friday morning found materials that could be used to make explosives inside the teen’s bedroom. The student allegedly threatened to shoot students at Bellevue West who were participating in a nationwide walkout Wednesday. The walkout was a show of solidarity with survivors of a deadly high school shooting in Florida last week.

Students reported the threats to school officials, and the teen later turned himself in. He has been arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats, but had not been formally charged by Friday evening. Bellevue is about 10 miles south of Omaha.

This comes on the heels of multiple school attack threats throughout Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

A break-up with a girl was behind a planned shooting at Plattsmouth High School, according to the Sarpy County Attorney. The attorney told a judge Friday that a 14 year old and 15 year old boy were planning to bring one of their father’s rifles to school, use an air horn to draw people into the hall, then begin shooting. The judge ordered each boy to undergo a psychological evaluation and to wear ankle bracelets. Police also conducted a search of each one’s home for weapons.

Credible school attack threats were reported to Lincoln Northeast High School by concerned students earlier this week. That student was arrested for felony terroristic threats. Lincoln Southeast also reported a threat made on an Instagram post. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said another student saw the post, saying there would possibly be firearms used against the school. LPD worked with Instagram to track down the IP address where the account came from and eventually contacted a 15-year-old student behind the treat.