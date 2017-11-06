Details Of Stebbing Charges Revealed

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing appeared in court on Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing on charges from improperly buying and selling vehicles to tax evasion. 10-11 News reports that Investigators said they witnessed Stebbing bidding on vehicles at dealer-only auctions in Lincoln, and added Stebbing sold some of the vehicles he purchased online on Craigslist. Prosecutors said Stebbing falsified documents for how much he sold vehicles for, and said they found no income from vehicle sales listed on his tax returns from 2014-2016, despite his bank records indicating he made more than $5,000 in 2015, and more than $2,000 in 2016 from vehicle sales.

Prosecutors claim Stebbing willfully didn’t file income tax from buying and selling vehicles, and added that Stebbing was not licensed to purchase and sell the number of vehicles that he did, according to state law.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges in Lancaster County Court against him back in August. Stebbing, 53, the Lancaster County Treasurer, has been charged with two counts of Making a False Statement in a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale, one count of Acting as a Motor Vehicle Dealer without a License, and two counts of Filing a False Income Tax Return.