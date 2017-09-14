Devos: “Lincoln Schools A Good Example of Meeting Students’ Needs

The nation’s Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos spoke with students, toured classrooms, petted a lizard, and listened as students solved a calculus problem involving velocity Tuesday. She toured St. Mary’s Catholic School, across from the State Capitol in the morning and the Lincoln Public Schools Science-Focused “Zoo School” early in the afternoon.

At the end of her visit, DeVos told reporters she’s gathering and highlighting examples of how school districts are offering choices to their students. “Most creative and innovative solutions to re-thinking school, and to meeting students’ needs, are going to come at the local level” she said. “Schools here in Lincoln are a good example of how they can meet students’ needs and do things differently.”

Her tour included several discussion opportunities with groups of students. In a Science class, about a dozen students took turns telling her that they like the smaller, closer-knit nature of the zoo school. “With only 100 students and five teachers here, this is the best group of friends I’ve made” said one student. Another said “This is better than the normal classroom because it really challenges you.”

The secretary told reporters she’s gathering examples of school choice, which she plans to share and promote.

“We’re going to encourage and push states, not in a top-down, heavy-handed way, but in an encouraging way, highlighting the things we’ve seen and experienced on this trip.”

Asked by a reporter for her reaction to the protestors ringing the zoo holding signs supporting public schools, DeVos said “I’m an advocate of parents and students being able to choose the right education setting for them.” She added “It’s up to states and communities to decide what that looks like and how that happens.”

Pressed further about whether she plans stronger support for Charter Schools, Devos said “I’m really focused on meeting the needs of individual students. If we spent more time focusing on (that), and spent less time talking about systems and buildings, we’d probably have a really construction conversation about that.”