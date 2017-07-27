DHHS Unveils Plan To Improve Public Services

Nebraska’s largest state agency has unveiled an initiative to improve services for children, low-income families and residents with mental health problems and developmental disabilities.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new “business plan” Thursday for the state Department of Health and Human Services. The plan includes a variety of goals intended to provide faster and more efficient services for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The list calls for an expansion of “alternative response” programs designed to keep more children with their families, shortening the time in which people with developmental disabilities have to wait for benefits, and reducing the number of questionable costs identified by state auditors.

Department of Health and Human Services CEO Courtney Phillips thanked her staff for meeting 93 percent of their goals under last year’s plan.