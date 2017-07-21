Dilsaver, Palmer and Thiel Shine In The Lincoln Sectional Swim Meet

Lincoln Southwest alum and University of California swimmer Dannie Dilsaver finished first in the women’s 400-meter individual medley during in the second day of the Lincoln Sectional Swim Meet at Woods Pool on Thursday. Dilsaver also finished second in the 200 freestyle for the Greater Nebraska Swim Team. Southwest swimmer and Wisconsin recruit Alana Palmer won the 200 freestyle for her team, Lincoln Select Swimming. Caroline Thiel of Lincoln Pius X had a second place finish in the 100 butterfly. Competition continues at 9am Friday with prelims, followed by the finals at 5:30pm. The meet wraps up Saturday.