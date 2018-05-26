Discarded Cigarette Causes $500K in Damage to Lincoln Home

Another discarded cigarette caused a house fire Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived to the 4330 W Milton Road home just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for the 2-alarm fire. As many as seven fire trucks were on scene. The fire triggered the Nebraska State Patrol to block off a section of the neighborhood while firefighters controlled the flames.

Fire inspectors said the house fire caused about $500,000 in damage to the home and its contents in the Lincoln Airpark neighborhood. They believe the fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Nobody was injured, and LFR said people inside the home were sleeping when the fire started and were alerted by a neighbor who saw the flames.