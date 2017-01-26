Mathew Smith (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Disgruntled Customer Identified After Threatening Clerk

Security photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 of a man who allegedly threatened a clerk inside the Sears at Gateway Mall. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

All it took was a tip to lead to the arrest of a 25-year-old man suspected of threatening a clerk at a major retailer last weekend.

Lincoln Police say someone happened to see the picture of a man, believed to be Mathew Smith, taken through security video, when he threatened a clerk inside the Sears store at Gateway Mall on Jan. 21.

Officer Katie Flood says someone saw the picture through the media and made the call to tip off officers.

Flood says Smith  was arrested at a southeast Lincoln home on Wednesday afternoon. The victim positively identified him. Smith was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

