Turns out, there’s a reason 41 year old prison inmate, Brandon Weathers, didn’t want to voluntarily submit DNA. The World Herald reports tests connect Weathers to serial rapes of 4 young women in Omaha in the early 2000s. State law requires all felons to submit a DNA sample, but Weathers refused, then resisted. Guards held him down and collected his DNA.

Weathers is already serving a 100-to-160-year prison term on his 2015 conviction for raping a 13-year-old foster child.