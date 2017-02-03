Do you remember where you were the day of the infamous “Blowing Green Massacre?” I remember it like it was yesterday. Probably because it was. But you’re saying, “There was a massacre in Bowling Green?” Oh no. Not in Bowling Green. But there most certainly was a massacre.

The massacre I’m speaking of is the destruction of facts. Kellyanne Conway has been playing fast and loose with “alternative facts” for some time. But this one was an outright fabrication. And the press seized on the opportunity to let her know about it.

In all honesty, it was most likely a flub – and she has said as much. She corrected herself later in the day by saying, “I meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists’.” But the press wasn’t about to give her the benefit of the doubt due to her well-established history of bending the truth.

Kellyanne Conway has proven to be nothing more than a distraction. Why does the press keep interviewing her?