Docs Rocked, Building Knocked

A car smashed into the front of a medical building at 6900 Van Dorn shortly before 9:00 A.M. Thursday. The vehicle went through a double door and a window, entering the building nearly to the front wheels.

According to Firemen on the scene, the man driving the car thought he had his foot on the brake, pressed it down, and rammed the building. He wasn’t seriously hurt.

The clinic, which sits back from Van Dorn Street, remains open. Access to its elevator is blocked because of the crash, according to firemen.