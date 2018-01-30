Dog Loses Life In House Fire South of Downtown Lincoln

Firefighters ventilate a home near 9th and Garfield on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 where a two-alarm fire started. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A two-alarm fire Tuesday morning at a home near 9th and Garfield claims the life of a family dog.

The fire call came in shortly before 7:30am to 1529 South 9th Street.

LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene the fire got a head start and spread from the basement to the upper level of the house.

“As we were making entry, we had collapse in the back of the house,” Benes said. “So we pulled crews back out of the house and went into a defensive operation.”

Benes said the dog couldn’t make it out of the house and succumbed to injuries.

Chief Benes says no one was home at the time and no one was hurt. The cause will be under investigation.