Dog That Attacked Owner Still on the Loose in LNK

Lincoln Police and Animal Control are looking for a white 2-year-old pitbull dog that bit its owner just after midnight Tuesday. Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News officers used a Taser on the animal when they arrived to the home in the 1700 block of North 31st. The dog then fled the residence. One of the owners said it bit her hand, chest, and arm.

This caused concern for LPD who were trying to capture the dog before students started walking to school in the Clinton neighborhood. LPS staff was notified about the dog. If you live in the Clinton neighborhood, call 9-1-1 if you see a wondering white pitbull dog.