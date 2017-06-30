‘Dogs Drop Series To T-Bones

The Lincoln Saltdogs didn’t record a hit in the final four innings and fell 4-3 to the Kansas City T-Bones on Thursday night.

The loss gave the series to the T-Bones and evened the season series as three games apiece. It was the first home series loss for the Saltdogs this season.

The game started in the Saltdogs favor. Christian Ibarra smacked a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Lincoln the early lead. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Kansas City answered back by grabbing the lead in the top of the second inning. Kyle Petty started it with a single to bring up Chantz Mack. The lefty hit a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer to give KC the 2-1 advantage.

They added to the lead in the third inning. Marcus Lemon blasted a solo home run to start the frame building their lead to two runs.

The Saltdogs pushed across a couple runs in the bottom of the third inning. Brandon Jacobs was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After a strikeout, Cesar Valera doubled to put runners at second and third base. Then, Matty Johnson singled to score both runners and tie the game at three.

The game-deciding run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. The first three T-Bones reached on a single and two hit by pitches. Next, Saltdogs starter Seth Webster struck out Tony Caldwell for the first out. Then, Eddie Newton popped up to shallow center field and the ball fell between three Saltdogs defenders to allow the go-ahead run to score. Webster struck out Omar Garcia to end the inning.

Randolph Oduber reached on a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and reached third base before Cody Winiarski was able to close the game. It was his seventh save of the season.

Webster was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits over six innings. The loss broke a streak of six straight quality starts for the sidearmer.

Jacobs extended his on-base streak to 29 games after reaching on the hit by pitch. He passed Christian Stringer of the Wichita Wingnuts for the longest on-base streak of the season in the league.

The Saltdogs look to get back on the winning track against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday at Haymarket Park. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN FM 101.5/ 1480 AM.