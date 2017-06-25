Some “Doomsday” Planes Damaged By June 16 Tornado At Offutt AFB

FILE PHOTO: Tornado near Nehawka on Monday May 9, 2016. (Photo Courtesy of YouTube)

Officials at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha say a tornado that tore through the base last week damaged 10 military planes – including two of the Pentagon’s four “doomsday” planes.

The tornado June 16 knocked out two of the E-4B Nightwatch aircraft that serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency.

The twister also damaged eight of the 55th Wing’s fleet of RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, which fly surveillance missions. Drew Nystrom, a 55th Wing spokesman, says seven of those planes sustained only minor damage, and six have been repaired.

Nystrom says the cost of the aircraft repairs hasn’t been determined.

A preliminary estimate says the storm caused up to $10 million in damage to other Offutt facilities.