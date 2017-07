Lincoln Electric System has a warning for you…don’t be fooled by a potential scam. LES is looking into reports of scammers going door-to-door to homes and businesses, claiming to be from the utility and demanding money. Scammers threaten to disconnect your service and want you to supply them with your credit or debit card information, pay immediately with cash, or buy different types of payment cards to avoid losing your power. LES doesn’t operate that way. Call police at 402-441-6000.