As a parent of a toddler, I have learned A LOT about health, safety, and nutrition for kids. Today, I found this article that says kids who drink non-cow’s milk (almond, soy, etc) could be shorter than kids who drink cow’s milk. My son drinks more soy milk than cow’s milk, so I guess he won’t be a starting center for his basketball team. You can read more about the study in this CNN article. -Chris