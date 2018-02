Kevin Cosner built a baseball field in a cornfield…and people came. Jenny and Jeff Karls are building a drive-in movie theater on farmland west of Omaha…and people will come. The Karls plan to show first-run movies on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, starting in 2019 at their drive-in, off Highway 36 between Valley and Fremont. The drive-in will accommodate about 400 cars and feature a 50-by-100-foot screen. It will be among only a few drive-ins operating in Nebraska. (source AP)