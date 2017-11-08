Drive-By Shooting Targets South Lincoln Home

A drive by shooting late Tuesday night, where gunshots were fired toward a house near 22nd and South.

Lincoln Police say three people inside the house heard the shots, got down to avoid being hit. No one was hurt.

Police tell KFOR News shell casings were found outside and some bullets were found inside the front door, one also hitting the wall of a back bedroom.

According to police, there have been no prior calls to this house, but one of a similar description down the street has seen police activity in the past. Police say it could be a case of mistaken identity.

Their investigation continues.