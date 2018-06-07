Driver Arrested For Fifth Offense DUI

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol based in Troop H – Lincoln have arrested five people following four pursuits in the last several days.

The first pursuit occurred in Thayer County last Friday when a trooper attempted to stop a driver for speeding. Following a pursuit of nearly 20 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. The driver was found to be driving on a 15-year revoked license.

On Wednesday, troopers engaged in two pursuits involving motorcycles traveling at more than 90 miles per hour when first spotted by a trooper. One occurred on Interstate 80 in Seward County, the other originated on Interstate 180 in Lincoln. In each of those pursuits, the rider crashed the motorcycle and was injured.

The final pursuit occurred early Thursday morning, when a driver refused to stop for a trooper near 10th and P in Lincoln. Following a pursuit of a few miles, the driver, 43 year old Stacey Gant, stopped near 17th and Benton, got out of the vehicle and was arrested for 5th offense driving under the influence and other charges. The passenger, 54 year old Denise Childs, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“Fleeing from a traffic stop is dangerous,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “When a driver flees from law enforcement, they can endanger themselves and others, and the charges become much more serious.”