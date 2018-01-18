Driver Cited For Leaving Crash Scene In NW Lincoln

A 44-year-old Lincoln woman was cited for negligent driving after she struck an electrical pole and left the scene, just after 3:30am Thursday at Northwest 56th and West Adams.

Police told KFOR News a neighbor heard a loud noise, saw the car hit the pole after speeding. Police showed up and found no one in the car, along with nearly 100 feet of skid marks. Through the investigation, Police say the northbound vehicle tried to turn east onto West Adams when it hit the pole.

The woman later was found at her home and admitted she was driving. She told police her husband picked up her and she planned to call police about the crash.

No injuries reported and alcohol was not a factor.