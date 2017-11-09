Driver In Hit And Run Arrested, After Turning Herself In

The driver in a hit and run Tuesday afternoon at 29th and “M” has turned herself in.

Lincoln Police say 21-year-old Kacie Alatoree surrendered at her attorney’s office late Wednesday afternoon. She allegedly refused to return an SUV she borrowed from her aunt’s boyfriend three months ago.

Alatoree’s aunt, 36-year-old Autumn Hernandez was critically hurt, when she tried to prevent Alatoree from driving away after an argument. Hernandez suffered a skull fracture, after she was thrown off the SUV when Alatoree sped away.

Alatoree was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident.