Driver Won’t Be Charged In Hit And Run Death Near Lincoln

Charges will not be filed against a 51-year-old Lincoln man, whose vehicle hit and killed a 19-year-old University of Nebraska-Omaha student athlete along Highway 6 just west of Waverly on January 13.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says through their investigation, the driver, Ricky Phillips, did nothing to cause the crash and left because he thought his vehicle hit a deer. Phillips had been heading home from work, but he was cited for driving under suspension.

The sheriff says Hart and two of her friends had been out drinking and stopped by Shaker’s Gentlemen’s Club when an argument started. One of the women then started walking westbound on the south side of Highway 6, while Hart and the third woman drove to down to the north side shoulder of the road.

Hart went over to the south side of the highway, then crossed back and was hit by Phillips’ car, which merged over to the inside lane after seeing a car with its hazard lights flashing on the shoulder.

Hart, formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was on the UNO track team.