Drivers Warned to Stay Home Because of Winter Weather

Lincoln is in a winter weather advisory today until 6pm. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected on top of already icy streets. City Public Information Specialist Hugh Davis told KFOR News 20 city crews were out treating snow routes, arterial roads, and bus routes early Saturday morning to pre-treat roads for today’s winter weather. Those crews reported back that most roads, though being treated, are still very slick and causing dangerous driving conditions. Davis said if you don’t have urgent travel plans today, stay home.

Because of winter weather, Lincoln Public Schools cancelled all day-time events for Saturday, February 24. The school district will monitor weather and street conditions throughout the day, and make a determination about evening events by 2pm.

For more details of events, check:

http://home.lps.org/cancellations