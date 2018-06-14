Drug Bust At SW Lincoln Home After Warrant Was Served
By Jeff Motz
Jun 14, 2018 @ 2:08 PM
Herbert B. Kinchen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force netted more than 2,400 grams of drugs, $4,400 in cash, and a revolver while serving a warrant in Lincoln.

The Task Forced served a warrant at 1025 Michelle Court in southwest Lincoln on Wednesday evening.

Investigators found 48 grams of cocaine, 1,168 grams of methamphetamine, 1,204 grams of marijuana, $4400 in cash and a .357 revolver.

Police say 39-year-old Herbert B. Kinchen, 18-year-old Herbert W. Kinchen and 32-year-old Vanessa Pinkney were arrested.

Vanessa Pinkney (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Herbert W. Kinchen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
