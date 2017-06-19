Drugs and Explosives Found In East Lincoln Home

The list of felony charges are long against a 27-year-old Lincoln man after authorities finished searching his home over the weekend.

Marc Longsine was taken to jail Saturday for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of a destructive device, but Police Sgt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR News charges were amended after 2 sticks of homemade of dynamite were found, along with more than 2 ounces of cocaine and more than 7 ounces of marijuana.

Lincoln Fire and Hazmat, Police, the bomb squad and Health Department were called out to the home just north of 70th and “O.” Initially fire and paramedics were called to the home on Friday about a medical problem. But on Saturday, authorities served a search warrant at the home and arrested Longsine.