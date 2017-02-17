Dry, Warm Conditions Create High Fire Danger

Nice weather doesn’t necessarily mean everything is perfect, especially with dry grass around eastern Nebraska. There’s a high fire danger for Friday afternoon, due to warm temperatures and low humidity.

Warm, dry weather will continue through Saturday and into the afternoon on Sunday.

We’ll get a break from the dry weather by Sunday night and Monday, with rain expected to move in according to National Weather Service meteorologist Corey Mead. He says there will be a dry pattern for much of next week before another storm system is expected to bring moisture, possibly snow.

The fire danger has local fire departments ready. Waverly firefighters were called out to a reported grass fire on two acres of land east of 148th and Davey Road late Friday morning.

Mead says if you see a grass fire, call 911 immediately and avoid from having an open burn on your property.