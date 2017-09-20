Early Morning Armed Robbery At Southeast Lincoln Kwik Shop

Three men are wanted after an armed robbery early Wednesday morning inside the Kwik Shop at 48th and Calvert.

Lincoln Police Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News of the three men that walked in, at least two of them may have been armed but one of them showed a handgun. They got money and food from the store before taking off on foot heading northbound.

A perimeter was set up by police, who couldn’t find the suspects. Captain Farber says there shouldn’t be any immediate danger to people living in the neighborhood.

Captain Farber only had a vague description of the suspects, other than they had a darker skin complexion and wearing hoodies.

If you have any information on this robbery, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.