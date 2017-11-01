Early Morning Blaze Damages North Lincoln Home

A fire early Wednesday morning at a north Lincoln home results in about $60,000 damage.

Thankfully, though, no one was home and no injuries were reported at the scene on the northeast corner of 49th and Greenwood. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR News at the scene they were called around 5:30am when a neighbor saw smoke inside the house.

“We had some difficulty finding the fire, due to the fact that the fire mostly burned itself out,” Chief Gegg said. “Eventually, we did find the remnants of the fire and completed extinguishment.”

Gegg added it took about 20 minutes to get full control of the fire.

Fire inspector Rick Campos told KFOR News the fire originated from old knob, tubing and electrical wiring to a ceiling fan in a back bedroom.

Plenty of smoke and heat damage will force people renting the home to relocate with help from the Red Cross. Campos did note that the victims have renters insurance.