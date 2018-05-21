Early Morning Crash Injures Driver

A suspected drunk driver was transported to the hospital after he ran his vehicle into a tree on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 4:45 a.m. Lincoln Police said a 29-year-old man was driving a friend’s car, when he lost control. The man was transported to the hospital with injuries, including bruising and a broken arm.

Police say 10th was closed from C to D following the crash, but lanes are now back open.

As of late Monday morning, no citations have been issued.