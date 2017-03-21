Early Voting For Lincoln Primary Election Underway

You can vote early in the upcoming April 4th Lincoln City Primary Election. You can download an early/absentee ballot form on the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s website by clicking here.

Those ballot forms can be mailed to you, if you call 402-441-7311. Election Commissioner Dave Shively says if you are interested in voting early, your requests need to be into his office no later that 6pm Friday, March 24.

He says you can also go to his office at 601 North 46th Street between 8am and 4:30pm this week to cast your ballot in person.