East Lincoln Pharmacy Robbed, Burglary Attempt At Restaurant On Monday

First suspect in robbery at Walgreen's at 70th and "O" on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A robbery at the Walgreen’s near 70th and “O” around 3:30am Monday.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News someone walked in wearing a sheer scarf over the face, went up to the clerk and demanded money. A 2nd person was in the doorway keeping watch. Both took off on foot with some money.

Police say they are looking for two white males in their 20s, one about 5-8 with a slender build, the other about 6-2, 200 pounds wearing a black mask.

Just 15 minutes before the robbery, there was a break-in at the Boston Market near 48th and “R.” Police say the south door was forced open and attempts were made to get into the safe, but were unsuccessful.

No money was taken, but it’s too early to say if these two crimes are connected. The investigation continues.