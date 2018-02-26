East, LSW, Pius X, LHS, Christian All Qualify For Girls State Hoops

Five Lincoln teams have qualified for the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, which is March 1, 2 and 3 at four sites around Lincoln. In Class A, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, defending state champ Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X will compete, while last year’s Class C1 state champ Lincoln Christian also makes a return to the tournament.

You can hear coverage of each of the Lincoln teams on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM or our sports station, ESPN FM101.5/1480AM.

Here’s the tentative schedule for Thursday:

Class A

2pm-Millard South vs. Lincoln High-KFOR

3:45pm-Lincoln East vs. Papillion-LaVista South-KFOR

7pm-Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North-KFOR

8:45pm-Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Westside-KFOR

Class C1

9am-Lincoln Christian vs. Auburn-ESPN Lincoln.

Click here to see the full tournament bracket.