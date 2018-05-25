East’s Griesel Now Committed To Play Basketball At North Dakota State

Lincoln East's Sam Griesel (right) looks to drive against Lincoln Southeast in 2018 at the East Gym. (Photo By Amanda Finnell of Lincoln East)

A month after getting permission to rethink and explore his options, Lincoln East all-state basketball player Sam Griesel has now committed to play at North Dakota State.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Griesel said, “At this time I’d like to announce that I’ve committed to North Dakota State University to play basketball! Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. # GoBison”

Griesel, a 6-6 guard/forward, initially committed and signed with South Dakota last fall but when former head coach Craig Smith and assistant Austin Hansen both left for similar jobs at Utah State in April, he reopened his options.

North Dakota State was one of several schools interested in Griesel, who helped East to a school-record 24 wins and an appearance in the Class A State Tournament in March.

Aside from the Bison, Omaha and Drake were also expressing interest in Griesel. He reportedly made a visit to Creighton in the past month.

As a senior at East, Griesel averaged around 17 points and six rebounds for the Spartans, while helping guide them to State for the first time in nine seasons.