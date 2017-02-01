East’s Walker Headlines Signing Day For Spartans, Committing To Husker Football Team

Lincoln East senior lineman Chris Walker, joined by his parents, signs his letter of intent to play football at Nebraska on Wed. Feb. 1, 2017 at East High School. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

Coming out as a two-star prospect, Chris Walker may be motivated to prove he would be a valuable part of the Nebraska football program.

The 6-6, 270 pound senior from Lincoln East signed his letter of intent to receive a full scholarship to play for Huskers on Wednesday, as part of National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

For Walker, the motivation may have started by shedding over 30 pounds of unnecessary weight before his senior season at East.

And it proved to be worthwhile.

Walker averaged six tackles a game and had seven sacks in helping the Spartans to a semifinal finish in the Class A playoffs. However, Nebraska coaches are looking at him to be an offensive lineman. Ideally, Walker tells me he’d love to be a Blackshirt and play defense.

“Especially with that new 3-4, I feel like I can very, very much contribute,” Walker said on Wednesday morning.

Initially, Walker verbally committed to playing football at Wyoming for head coach Craig Bohl, who played football at East and spent time as an assistant coach at Nebraska during the Frank Solich era. But Nebraska showed late interest and made an offer to Walker.

“When I got that call from (Head Coach Mike) Riley, I knew what I was going to do,” he said.

Walker said he never imagined this (signing day) would ever happen to him. He says he’s ready to get to work as a Husker.

Walker’s three other East teammates also signed letters of intent in the school’s commons area. Carson Walters and Cavion Russell both signed to play football at Division II Nebraska-Kearney, while Grady Greenwood signed to play at Division III Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.