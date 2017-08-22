Eclipse Captivates Thousands of People Across Nebraska

A snapshot of the eclipse over the Lincoln area on Mon. Aug. 21, 2017 taken at Haymarket Park. (Photo courtesy of Rob Kelley/Alpha Media)

Despite some cloud cover, hundreds of thousands of people in the Lincoln area and much of southeast Nebraska did get to experience totality on Monday afternoon.

The solar eclipse allowed people to witness something that likely won’t happen in our area for another 500 years. KFOR’s Dale Johnson talked to several folks traveling to Beatrice to witness totality, including Lincoln native Julie Mellgren. She timed it perfectly to travel back home from Boston to visit friends here and experience the eclipse.

Most Lincolnites took time out of their day to see the historic eclipse, which made skies look like threatening weather was approaching or gave a twilight effect. Street lights in many neighborhoods turned on for a couple of minutes. School children across the city also got time to go out and watch totality take shape.

At Haymarket Park, the baseball game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary Southshore Railcats paused as totality was about to settle in. The nearly 7,000 fans, plus players, experienced it and resumed play after a 26-minute delay.

Traffic, though, was slow along Highway 77 toward Beatrice full of people wanting to get in the right spot to see the eclipse. In fact, Interstate 80 was slow westbound at one point from the Highway 77 interchange in west Lincoln all the way back to the Ashland exit. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported some minor collisions but nothing significant.