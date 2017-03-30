Ed Morrow Jr Transferring From Huskers

Word came out last night from Nebraska officials that Ed Morrow, Jr. is transferring out of the men’s basketball program to another school, which has yet to be determined. Morrow said in a statement through the Nebraska athletic department that it was a tough decision, but added “you have to venture out to pursue dreams and aspirations in a career.” Morrow, who was born in Lincoln, but played high school basketball at Chicago’s famed Simeon High School, averaged just over nine points and seven-and-a-half rebounds this season.

He’s the third player to leave the program in the past month, including Nick Fuller and Jeriah Horne