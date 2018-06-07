Eichorst Lands Job In Texas

University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced the hiring of former Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst Thursday. The announcement said Eichorst will handle internal matters, which includes dealing directly with coaches as a sport administrator. Eichorst will hold the title of executive senior associate athletic director. He also announced the hiring of Drew Martin, director of Marketing and Licensing at TCU, to handle external affairs.

“We have a lot of talented people here, and Shawn and Drew are tremendous additions to our staff,” Del Conte said in a statement. “They are the best at what they do and will play critical roles in helping us pull our staff together and function at a highly effective and efficient level. I know them well, they had a chance to meet our staff today, and I am thrilled they’re on board.”

Eichorst was fired by Nebraska in September, a decision the school said was tied to on-field football results. He joined Nebraska in October 2012 and was owed the remainder of his contract of $1.7 million through June 2019. The amount the new position will reduce the payout has not yet been announced by the Nebraska Athletic Department.

Eichorst hired Mike Riley to replace Bo Pelini after the 2014 season. The Huskers were 15-11 during the 2015-16 seasons and started off 1-2 in 2017 when Eichorst was dismissed.