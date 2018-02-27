Elkhorn South Student Arrested For Violence Threat

A 17-year-old Elkhorn South High School student in southwestern Omaha has been arrested and charged with five counts of making terroristic threats.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest was made after another student reported seeing a written threat from the 17-year-old. Officials say something the student had written indicated a shooting would take place at Elkhorn South High School using his parent’s gun. The threat was directed at five other Elkhorn South students.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The sheriff’s office says the arrested student’s parents are cooperating with investigators and that all weapons have been removed from their house. Omaha television stations KETV and WOWT reported that the student pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday.