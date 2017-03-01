Emily Lofing Accused Of Arranging Sexual Encounter With Minor

A Nebraska City teacher is accused of arranging a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old boy. Emily Lofing taught language arts at Nebraska City Middle School, but resigned Monday night just hours after the Otoe County attorney filed a misdemeanor charge against Loefing for debauching a minor. Investigators believe Lofing’s alleged sexual encounter happened this past summer before she began teaching at Nebraska City Middle School.

It happened in nearby Weeping Water, where the alleged victim attended school.