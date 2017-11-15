Work With Us

Alpha Media- Lincoln is seeking a dynamic, results-oriented Account Executive with a proven track-record of building and maintaining on-going relationships with existing clients through the entire sales cycle. The ideal candidate must possess proven business development and sales experience. The Account Executive must be a self-starter that is able to work with clients to meet marketing objectives and sell the value of Alpha Media local radio and digital brands.

Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquarter in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates 246 radio stations within 53 markets across the United States covering all formats.

Responsibilities:

* Sell radio and digital advertising

* Provide valuable consultative services to small, med-size and large firms and bring a concentrated focus on business development for both you and your clients.

* Successfully uncover and close new, non-radio advertisers.

* Ensure that company initiatives and tools provided are used and maximized.

* Negotiate direct and agency business.

* Participate in weekly sales meetings and training sessions.

* Input client orders and copy using company provided software.

* Ensure attainment of monthly, quarterly and annual local, NTR and digital budget goals.

Requirements:

* A minimum of two years’ experience in outside sales.

* Strong written and oral communication skills.

* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment.

* Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs.

* This position requires a fully insured personal vehicle and valid driver’s license.

* The role requires an enthusiastic and hardworking person who exudes passion for Alpha Media’s unique platform and value proposition.

Preference may be given to candidates with:

* Previous broadcast media sales

* Experience building strategic presentations and dynamically presenting them to clients.

* Understand digital marketing including mobile and programmatic digital advertising.

* A bachelor’s Degree in business administration or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience.