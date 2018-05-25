End of School Enforcement Nabs Over 800 Violations

The Lincoln Police Department has been paying extra attention to school traffic zones during the past month. The annual “End of School” traffic enforcement project generated a total of 815 arrests, citations and warnings on streets near schools.

346 citations were written for speeding in school zones, 69 were for traffic signal violations, and 82 for drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts.

After stopping drivers, officers also wrote 33 tickets and 40 warnings for no proof of insurance, and gave nearly 100 tickets and warnings to drivers who had no valid registration. They also snagged five wanted criminals and arrested three drivers for possession of narcotics.

The extra cost of the end of school enforcement project was paid by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

The complete numbers:

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 815

Official Speeding Citations 346

Speeding Warnings 69

Traffic Signal Citations 2

Traffic Signal Warnings 2

Stop Sign Citations 4

Stop Sign Warnings 3

Seatbelt Citations 82

Seatbelt Warnings 19

Child Restraint Citations 2

No Insurance Citations 33

No Insurance Warnings 40

No Valid Registration Citations 57

No Valid Registration Warnings 34

Other Traffic Violations 30

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 78

Suspended Drivers 6

Criminal Arrests 5

Narcotic Arrests 3