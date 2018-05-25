End of School Enforcement Nabs Over 800 Violations

The Lincoln Police Department has been paying extra attention to school traffic zones during the past month. The annual “End of School” traffic enforcement project generated a total of 815 arrests, citations and warnings on streets near schools.
346 citations were written for speeding in school zones, 69 were for traffic signal violations, and 82 for drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts.
After stopping drivers, officers also wrote 33 tickets and 40 warnings for no proof of insurance, and gave nearly 100 tickets and warnings to drivers who had no valid registration. They also snagged five wanted criminals and arrested three drivers for possession of narcotics.
The extra cost of the end of school enforcement project was paid by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
The complete numbers:
Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 815
Official Speeding Citations 346
Speeding Warnings 69
Traffic Signal Citations 2
Traffic Signal Warnings 2
Stop Sign Citations 4
Stop Sign Warnings 3
Seatbelt Citations 82
Seatbelt Warnings 19
Child Restraint Citations 2
No Insurance Citations 33
No Insurance Warnings 40
No Valid Registration Citations 57
No Valid Registration Warnings 34
Other Traffic Violations 30
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 78
Suspended Drivers 6
Criminal Arrests 5
Narcotic Arrests 3