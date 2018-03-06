Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For Missing Woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Sandra G. Root.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Sandra G. Root, WF, age 70, 5-3,grey hair, 115lbs, last seen wearing long black coat, black boots, grey ear muffs. Root was last seen March 2, at 8:30 PM in South Bend and may be on foot. Information indicates Root may be suffering a medical episode and may be disoriented. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Root call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema