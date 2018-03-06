Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For Missing Woman
By Jeff Motz
Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:14 PM

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Sandra G. Root.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Sandra G. Root, WF, age 70, 5-3,grey hair, 115lbs, last seen wearing long black coat, black boots, grey ear muffs. Root was last seen March 2, at 8:30 PM in South Bend and may be on foot. Information indicates Root may be suffering a medical episode and may be disoriented. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Root call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

